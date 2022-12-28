Pipe burst leaves parts of Platteville school inoperable for 8 weeks

PLATTEVILLE, WI (KCRG) - On December 26th, the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center experienced a burst pipe that knocked out a significant amount of classroom space just before students were set to come back to the school.

Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be inoperable for approximately 8 weeks.

In a message on its Facebook page, the school stated that “all school operations including food service will remain functional in the west side of the building with the Early Childhood, 4-K, and Kindergarten continuing classes in the gymnasium and multipurpose spaces.”

That school states that all students will be welcomed back to Neal Wilkins on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, as scheduled.

