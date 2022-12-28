Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pipe burst leaves parts of Platteville school inoperable for 8 weeks

Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be inoperable for...
Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be inoperable for approximately 8 weeks.(Credit: Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, WI (KCRG) - On December 26th, the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center experienced a burst pipe that knocked out a significant amount of classroom space just before students were set to come back to the school.

Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be inoperable for approximately 8 weeks.

In a message on its Facebook page, the school stated that “all school operations including food service will remain functional in the west side of the building with the Early Childhood, 4-K, and Kindergarten continuing classes in the gymnasium and multipurpose spaces.”

That school states that all students will be welcomed back to Neal Wilkins on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, as scheduled.

For more information on the extent of the damage, you can check out the school’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

Latest News

11/28/22
11/28/22
JUUL will send $1.25 million each year to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
JUUL agrees to pay $5 million over advertising to Iowa youth
Cascade Community Food Pantry will now combine with the St. Matthias Food Pantry
Cascade Community Food Pantry to close, combine with church pantry
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, December 28th, 2022