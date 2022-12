NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty killed one person.

It happened at 95 Golfview Court at 10:01 pm on Tuesday.

There are no other details released about the victim’s identity.

There is also no word on a possible cause for the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

