Local plumbing company receives hundreds of frozen pipe calls during recent winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though we’re on the back end of this intense winter weather we saw over the past few days, local plumbers are still helping people with frozen pipes. Master Plumbing Heating and Cooling were working on a frozen pipe Tuesdays that burst in someone’s attic.

They said over the past few days they’ve received around 800 calls for service for frozen pipes because of the winter weather.

John Clymer a Service technician with Master said if you do have a pipe burst, make sure to turn your water off right away and then call your insurance. He said every situation is different, but repairs usually take around an hour.

“We look at the situation and find out what the root cause is. And we basically give them a price upfront to get it fixed. A lot of people will go through their insurance companies. Then we get the repair done, get the water turned back on and give them suggestions on how to not happen again,” said Clymer.

Clymer said to try and avoid frozen pipes make sure to drip your pipes, and open cupboards to let heat in.

He said also to be sure to get a winterization inspection done in the fall before cold weather hits.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.