Hundreds ring in 2023 early at Noon Year’s celebration in North Liberty

Hundreds rang in 2023 early at the annual Noon Year's celebration in North Liberty.
Hundreds rang in 2023 early at the annual Noon Year's celebration in North Liberty.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hundreds kicked off the New Year a few days early in North Liberty. The city held it’s annual Noon Year’s celebration Wednesday, complete with a balloon drop at noon.

Around 400 people attended the event at the community center. There were snacks, crafts, and characters like Dash from the Iowa Heartlanders hockey team.

”It’s something that families look forward to, it’s a free event that they can participate in. It’s one of many, many City Slate events that we have in North Liberty,” said Erin Silva, Youth & Teens Services Librarian at the North Liberty Library.

Each year the city partners with different organizations and sponsors to put on City Slate events. The Noon Year’s celebration has traditionally been a popular one for families.

