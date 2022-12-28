Cascade Community Food Pantry to close, combine with church pantry

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the world begins closing its doors to 2022, Cascade Community Food Pantry will also close its doors before the year ends.

The pantry, which had been open for decades, was looking for a new location after the owner of the pantry’s current location asked them to be out by the end of the year in order to redevelop the property.

Cascade Community Food Pantry was unable to find that new location and will now instead combine with the St. Matthias Food Pantry, which opened in the parish office basement of the church in 2020.

They will hold a final pickup at their current location (201 First Ave West) on December 30th at 9:00 am.

