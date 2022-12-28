Show You Care
“The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes

By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second.

“That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”

After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did a whole lot more than that where she took off her shoes, signed them, and gave them to Malerie.

Malerie can’t seem to take the smile off her face.

“It just came from when she gave me the shoes,” she said. “I was very surprised. I was shaking a lot.”

She says she’s keeping them forever as a reminder of where she could be. Malerie’s been playing basketball for four years, two of them on a travel team.

“I’m gonna keep them for a long time and I hope I’m gonna get into the Iowa team when I grow up.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

