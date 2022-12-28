Show You Care
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues.

“This time it was during the night that we got all this snow and we woke up to about four feet of snow,” recalled Kris Swartz. She tells TV-9 this is the first time in their 25 years of living in this home that they saw snow drifts get so high.

“We were arguing because the garbage was full and I saw the driveway and said, ‘there’s no way I can do that’,” said Tim Swartz.

The two were snowed in, stuck in their home. Fortunately, they were prepared with enough supplies.

“Because of the holiday we had plenty of food and we had plenty of heat...we were very conscientious,” said Kris.

What they weren’t prepared for was the community support that came just one day after Christmas. Neighbors, including the assistant fire chief, came by to help dig them out.

“You really know who your friends are in a situation like this. It was just very touching to have people come and say, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll take care of it,” said Tim. “We owe them our lives, to be serious.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

