Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graham Musial
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

Latest News

Former Pope Benedit XVI is “very sick” after a deterioration of his health, the Vatican...
Pope Emeritus Benedict's health deteriorates
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A maternity ward in Kherson, Ukraine, was damaged by Russian shelling.
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor...
Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range
11/28/22
11/28/22