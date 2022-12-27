Volunteers needed to help clear sidewalks for people in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque

Show You Care
Volunteers are needed to help clear sidewalks for people in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa cities are in need of more volunteers to help clear snow for people who cannot do it on their own. Both Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have volunteer snow removal programs.

“The program is limited to those that are owner occupied, low income, have mobility issues that kind of thing and they’re unable to move,” said Jon Dienst, Civil Engineer II with the City of Dubuque.

Each city has its own income requirements for people to get assistance.

”We use HUD income limits to establish those income criteria,” explained Stephanie Schrader, Community Service Coordinator for the City of Cedar Rapids.

More volunteers are needed in both cities.

“This season we had about 50 people that wanted help and we were able to help 40 of them because of the number of volunteers that we had, we’d like to help all 50,” Dienst said.

“Right now we have 30 residents that are matched with one of 20 volunteers, so some volunteers help more than one person,” said Schrader.

It comes as both Dubuque and Cedar Rapids have specific timelines for clearing snow. In Dubuque homeowners have 48 hours, in Cedar Rapids they have 24. That means when the snow stopped falling at 9 a.m. Monday, people in Cedar Rapids had until 9 a.m. Tuesday to clear their walks.

Volunteers help meet those deadlines for those who need it.

“The Snow Buddies program fosters stronger community relationships and helps ensure our sidewalks are safe for pedestrians in the winter. And this includes school children walking to school, delivery drivers and first responders,” Schrader said.

It’s an act of service that helps more than just the homeowner.

People who want to volunteer can do so online. Volunteer in Cedar Rapids here or in Dubuque here.

