Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins

Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant.

Following an investigation, charges were filed against Travis David Lennox, who was arrested on December 23rd, 2022. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.

He’s been charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Theft in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree.

