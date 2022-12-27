Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Michigan man who was found with a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle in Dubuque County has taken a plea deal.

Graham Musial was stopped for a traffic violation back in 2019. The sheriff’s office said a K9 detected substances in the car. During their search, deputies found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and THC product inside.

Musial was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana along with other charges. At the time, Dubuque County Sheriff Kennedy said the street value of the drugs was between $250,000 and $300,000.

As part of the plea deal, Musial will serve 2 years of probation and have a 5-year prison sentence suspended. He will also have to complete a substance abuse evaluation and pay a minimum fine of $1,025.

