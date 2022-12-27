Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

As flights canceled across US, Eastern Iowa Airport sees minimal delays

Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed this Christmas weekend, causing some...
Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed this Christmas weekend, causing some folks frustration while trying to get home to their families.(KWTX)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of flights were delayed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. But, according to the airport’s website, there were no cancellations as of Monday night.

After a blizzard canceled multiple travel plans last week, FlightAware said Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights today. The number of canceled flights, according to their website, is about 70%.

Declan Cole, who said he is a student at Iowa State University, said his flight home to California was canceled due to the blizzard. He said he spent Christmas with a friend’s family, but missed his own family.

“I am just sad, I can’t spend Christmas with them,” Cole said. “But I’m happy, I’m leaving now. I’m glad I’m able to get out.”

The number of people going through TSA checkpoints, according to data from the federal agency, has grown every since the pandemic started in 2020. But, the number of people traveling through their checkpoints isn’t at the levels the agency saw before the pandemic in 2019.

Kelly Munly, who said she is traveling home to Pennslyvania, said she is crossing her fingers she can make her connecting flight.

“Hopefully everything’s smooth on the way back going through Chicago, so I’m hoping that connecting flight doesn’t get canceled,” Munly said.

There are more travelers like these two this holiday season. According to AAA, the holiday travel period will last longer this year because people are taking more time to travel this year too because the holidays fall on a Sunday and people can work at their destination remotely.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of light snow is expected Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
damage after a fire at the farmhouse at Hercules Haven in Springville.
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Iowa State Patrol advises continuing to take things slow on the roads
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
Iowa State Patrol advises continuing to take things slow on the roads
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads