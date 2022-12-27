As flights canceled across US, Eastern Iowa Airport sees minimal delays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of flights were delayed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. But, according to the airport’s website, there were no cancellations as of Monday night.

After a blizzard canceled multiple travel plans last week, FlightAware said Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights today. The number of canceled flights, according to their website, is about 70%.

Declan Cole, who said he is a student at Iowa State University, said his flight home to California was canceled due to the blizzard. He said he spent Christmas with a friend’s family, but missed his own family.

“I am just sad, I can’t spend Christmas with them,” Cole said. “But I’m happy, I’m leaving now. I’m glad I’m able to get out.”

The number of people going through TSA checkpoints, according to data from the federal agency, has grown every since the pandemic started in 2020. But, the number of people traveling through their checkpoints isn’t at the levels the agency saw before the pandemic in 2019.

Kelly Munly, who said she is traveling home to Pennslyvania, said she is crossing her fingers she can make her connecting flight.

“Hopefully everything’s smooth on the way back going through Chicago, so I’m hoping that connecting flight doesn’t get canceled,” Munly said.

There are more travelers like these two this holiday season. According to AAA, the holiday travel period will last longer this year because people are taking more time to travel this year too because the holidays fall on a Sunday and people can work at their destination remotely.

