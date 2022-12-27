Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A brutally cold morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way

A brutally cold morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to another frigid morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the single digits below zero and wind chills mostly in the teens and single digits below zero. We’re also starting the day with a cloudy sky. However, this afternoon we’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures compared to yesterday with highs reaching the low to mid 20s. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night thanks to warm air advection with temperatures staying in the 20s.

Our warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and even the low 40s in some places along with a partly cloudy sky. While the warmer temperatures will stick around for the end of the week, precipitation is also expected to return with a rain snow mix possible beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of light snow is expected Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
damage after a fire at the farmhouse at Hercules Haven in Springville.
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

A brutally cold morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way
A brutally cold morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Even without much new precipitation, we could see some slick spots on roads this week
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, December 26