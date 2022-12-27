A brutally cold morning, but warmer temperatures are on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to another frigid morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the single digits below zero and wind chills mostly in the teens and single digits below zero. We’re also starting the day with a cloudy sky. However, this afternoon we’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures compared to yesterday with highs reaching the low to mid 20s. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night thanks to warm air advection with temperatures staying in the 20s.

Our warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and even the low 40s in some places along with a partly cloudy sky. While the warmer temperatures will stick around for the end of the week, precipitation is also expected to return with a rain snow mix possible beginning Thursday.

