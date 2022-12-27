Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading westbound on Independence and collided with a truck heading northbound on Canfield after the Impala failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, but the driver of the Impala was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to Allen Hospital with critical but stable injuries.

