Above average temperatures round out 2022

Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. That will help melt off some of our snow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather sticks around into tomorrow. And by late December standards, it should even feel mild! Look for steady temperatures overnight. Highs tomorrow afternoon warm above freezing, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. That will help melt off some of our snow. Where there is less snow in southern Iowa, temperatures warm easier, to the low and mid 40s. Even warmer weather awaits us Thursday as highs climb to the 40s. Again, look for faster snow melt south and warmer highs. With warmer air around Thursday and Friday, areas of fog will easily form along with some small chances for light drizzle overhead. While not much new precipitation is expected, keep in mind as lows dip to around freezing overnight that slick spots may form on roads from the drizzle and from snowmelt refreezing. Be especially cautious of bridges and overpasses.

