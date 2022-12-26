Show You Care
Water main break displaces apartment residents in Manchester

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 am, Manchester Police responded to a report of a water pipe break in two of the Manchester Park Apartment Buildings.

Responders to the scene found that the buildings had soaked carpets and walls, as well as some collapsed ceilings. Officials determined that the buildings were not safe for occupation.

Approximately 20 tenants were displaced due to the incident. They have been taken to a temporary shelter and provided with humanitarian assistance.

