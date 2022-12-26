Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads

By Emily Schrad
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days.

They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.

Trooper Bob Conrad said even though we got through the strong winds, snow and ice Wednesday through Saturday, he still advises taking things slow.

“Drive reasonably we see a lot of people we’ve already today had people that are calling and complaining to 911 about the way people are traveling. They’re going way too fast. They’re cutting people off and that is a very dangerous situation. Pay it forward. Travel in such a way that it’s kind to other motorists and that you’d want to be treated the same way,” said Trooper Conrad.

Trooper Conrad said make sure to pack warm clothing and other winter essentials in case you do end up getting stuck.

He added to make sure to stay with your car because of how dangerous standing on or by the road can be.

Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
