Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas.

A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found an unresponsive cat. Paramedics and firefighters were able to resuscitate the cat and hand it over to animal control for treatment.

No one was home at the time of the fire. That fire caused significant damage to the first flood as well as smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

