Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday.

A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and says an electrical issue sparked the fire. Stone and her team evacuated animals with special needs that were in the home and all the animals got out safely.

Hercules Haven is a farm sanctuary for abandoned or abused animals, mostly farm animals.

🔥FIRE UPDATE🔥 Thank you to all the helpers! Jenn, Amber, and Wade Markley, Isabella Stone & Josh, Cara, Andrew Graves, Marion and Springville fire departments, KCRG-TV9, Paul Davis Restoration of the Iowa Corridor, Amber Stockbauer and Andrea Flaherty! Thank you to all the generous donors! You all are amazing!! Thank you The Full Bowl and Grandma's Root Cellar by Chef Mama K, LLC for feeding our crew of helpers yesterday! Posted by Hercules' Haven on Sunday, December 25, 2022

The fire damaged the home, though, leaving a lot of repairs to the dining area and second floor. In an update posted Sunday, Stone said work can’t start until Tuesday because of the holiday weekend and the need for an investigation from the insurance company. Stone said all the animals are safe as the out buildings on the farm still have heat and water.

Stone expressed gratitude for all of the support and help from the community and also asked for any other volunteers or support to help the nonprofit rebuild.

Well friends, in addition to battling this bitter cold, we had a terrifying house fire yesterday morning here at the... Posted by Hercules' Haven on Saturday, December 24, 2022

