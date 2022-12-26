Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County

damage after a fire at the farmhouse at Hercules Haven in Springville.
damage after a fire at the farmhouse at Hercules Haven in Springville.(Hercules Haven)
By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday.

A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and says an electrical issue sparked the fire. Stone and her team evacuated animals with special needs that were in the home and all the animals got out safely.

Hercules Haven is a farm sanctuary for abandoned or abused animals, mostly farm animals.

🔥FIRE UPDATE🔥 Thank you to all the helpers! Jenn, Amber, and Wade Markley, Isabella Stone & Josh, Cara, Andrew Graves, Marion and Springville fire departments, KCRG-TV9, Paul Davis Restoration of the Iowa Corridor, Amber Stockbauer and Andrea Flaherty! Thank you to all the generous donors! You all are amazing!! Thank you The Full Bowl and Grandma's Root Cellar by Chef Mama K, LLC for feeding our crew of helpers yesterday!

Posted by Hercules' Haven on Sunday, December 25, 2022

The fire damaged the home, though, leaving a lot of repairs to the dining area and second floor. In an update posted Sunday, Stone said work can’t start until Tuesday because of the holiday weekend and the need for an investigation from the insurance company. Stone said all the animals are safe as the out buildings on the farm still have heat and water.

Stone expressed gratitude for all of the support and help from the community and also asked for any other volunteers or support to help the nonprofit rebuild.

Well friends, in addition to battling this bitter cold, we had a terrifying house fire yesterday morning here at the...

Posted by Hercules' Haven on Saturday, December 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of light snow is expected Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless on and off the mat
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless on and off the mat

Latest News

Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
A round of light snow is expected Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26.
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
Winter weather impacts Christmas Eve church services
Winter weather impacts Christmas Eve church services