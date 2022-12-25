Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - Today and the last few days leading up to Christmas should be among the busiest shopping times of the year and a vital one for many small businesses.

This blizzard forced many shoppers to stay inside and change their holiday shopping plans.

Owners of the boutique gift shop “Scout of Marion” say they make 10 percent of their yearly volume in the week running up to Christmas Day.

They stayed open during the storm but many shoppers stayed at home.

The store did see more shoppers come through their doors today.

Nikki Kettlekamp the owner of Scout of Marion said “The storm definitely did impact our our traffic the last few days as you know as expected when we heard that it was coming but we’ve also though had a lot of online orders people calling in and being you know we’re able to pull some orders for them and they could pick them up today so that’s been helpful.”

Kettlekamp says she was surprised how many people *did brave the storm to shop at her store.

