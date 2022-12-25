Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts.

A storm system will move from northwest to southeast across the area and bring light snow as it does. Precipitation is expected to start after 4:00 p.m. in our northwest zone, in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m., and reaching the Mississippi River by 10:00 p.m. Snowfall rates will generally be light, but will gradually add up to 1 to 3 inches for the entire area.

Roads are expected to become slick as snow falls, especially since most of the precipitation will take place during the dark hours between evening and early Monday. Snow should generally end by about 6:00 a.m., but slick roads may persist into the Monday morning commute.

If you are traveling home from the Christmas holiday weekend, prepare for winter driving conditions on Sunday night into Monday morning. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination, slow down in areas of snow falling or snow-covered roads, and allow extra stopping distance between you and the car you’re following.

Conditions should improve later in the day as road crews work to clear streets and highways, aided by somewhat warmer temperatures and some sunshine.

Beyond this storm system, temperatures will rise through the week. Highs will be back above freezing by Wednesday, followed by chances for rain and snow each day through the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.