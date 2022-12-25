Show You Care
Quieter and Cold Conditions for Santa’s Arrival

By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 25 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night with 1-3″ possible by Monday morning. Have a safe night and a Merry Christmas!

