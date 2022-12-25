Show You Care
Merry Christmas

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas is upon us, and with it a bit of a quieter weather pattern. Temperatures still remain below normal with wind chill values below zero. Throughout the day we watch the cloud cover gradually increase. This is due to a fast-moving storm heading our way from Canada. As the storm moves through Sunday night into Monday we have a chance for some snow accumulation. Watch for slick conditions during your Monday morning commute. From the entire First Alert Storm Team, Merry Christmas!

