Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve.

Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.

