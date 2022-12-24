Show You Care
Windy and Cold

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 30-35 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times, when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. 1=3″ are possible into Monday morning. Stay warm and travel safely!

kcrg wx
