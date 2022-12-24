Show You Care
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

El Paso mayor declines to declare state of emergency over influx of migrants(KGNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty will spend Christmas in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns. The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum-seekers before the holiday weekend. The court is also weighing some states’ request to keep them indefinitely as border crossings reach unprecedented numbers.

In El Paso, Texas, so many migrants crossed in recent weeks that shelters are packed beyond capacity, leaving many to sleep in the freezing streets. But from a cookie-bearing volunteer in festive Christmas sweater to a shelter’s re-enactment of the Christmas story, some are trying to bring holiday cheer to the migrants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

