Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power-hungry

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass
In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass. During his homily Saturday evening, the pontiff hailed Jesus’ birth in a stable and admonished people against being “ravenous” for power and wealth. He decried war, poverty, injustice and greedy consumerism.

Francis encouraged people not to let Christmas pass without doing something good. The pope said there was a “danger” that people forget the real meaning of the holiday. Some 7,000 Romans, tourists and pilgrims attended the Mass.

On Sunday, Francis was set to deliver a Christmas blessing and read a message traditionally about the world’s trouble spots from the basilica’s balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Wind chill values will begin to improve, slightly, by Saturday morning.
Travel remains dangerous as strong winds, blowing snow continue

Latest News

Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North...
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of...
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain