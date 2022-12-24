In Mexico, posadas bring early Christmas spirit, community

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Since Dec. 16, a joyful parade of people has wound its way through the streets of the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco. This festive procession and its related events are known as a posada and happen across the country through Dec. 24. The style of each posada varies from town to town, but traditionally it is a re-enactment of part of the Christmas story.

Night after night, two volunteers dress as Mary and Joseph and walk through their community, knocking on a different door each day of the season. Posadas in Xochimilco are unique in that they also honor the Niñopa, the borough’s most venerated image of baby Jesus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.