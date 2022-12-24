Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner came up for the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing.

It’s now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a winning ticket.

That would represent the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has grown ever since the last grand prize was split between two winning tickets on Oct. 14.

Your odds to win the whole thing remain rough at about one in more than 302 million.

The next drawing is set for Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Wind chill values will begin to improve, slightly, by Saturday morning.
Travel remains dangerous as strong winds, blowing snow continue

Latest News

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power-hungry
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North...
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of...
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain