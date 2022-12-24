Interstate 35 fully reopened as blizzard conditions subside

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A long stretch of Interstate 35 is fully reopened on Saturday morning after an extensive closure.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Ames and Clear Lake were reopened as of mid-morning Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. As of 11:10 a.m, the southbound lanes were also reopened.

Widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions led the Iowa DOT to close the major highway on Friday deteriorated. The agency pulled its snow plows from state and federal highways in large portions of the state by evening, citing safety concerns. Plow tracking information provided by the Iowa DOT shows all sections of the state receiving service again.

Blowing snow is still possible along the highway and other parts of the state as winds remain relatively strong on Saturday. Officials suggested that travelers still be prepared for changing road conditions if they choose to travel.

Some other highways in the state are still categorized as travel not advised as of Saturday morning, but steady improvement has been seen in most road conditions.

