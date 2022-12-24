Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Interstate 35 fully reopened as blizzard conditions subside

A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera near Woolstock in Wright County on...
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera near Woolstock in Wright County on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A long stretch of Interstate 35 is fully reopened on Saturday morning after an extensive closure.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Ames and Clear Lake were reopened as of mid-morning Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. As of 11:10 a.m, the southbound lanes were also reopened.

Widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions led the Iowa DOT to close the major highway on Friday deteriorated. The agency pulled its snow plows from state and federal highways in large portions of the state by evening, citing safety concerns. Plow tracking information provided by the Iowa DOT shows all sections of the state receiving service again.

Blowing snow is still possible along the highway and other parts of the state as winds remain relatively strong on Saturday. Officials suggested that travelers still be prepared for changing road conditions if they choose to travel.

Some other highways in the state are still categorized as travel not advised as of Saturday morning, but steady improvement has been seen in most road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Wind chill values will begin to improve, slightly, by Saturday morning.
Travel remains dangerous as strong winds, blowing snow continue

Latest News

Wind gusts will continue to decrease through the day on Saturday, especially by Christmas...
Conditions improving as winds ease, slick roads still possible
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Struggles keeping the heat on
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
Struggles keeping the heat on
Struggling to keep the heat on