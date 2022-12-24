Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the governor’s office.

The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes during the duration of the blizzard.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.