Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard

Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds(WGEM)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the governor’s office.

The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes during the duration of the blizzard.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
Wind chill values will begin to improve, slightly, by Saturday morning.
Travel remains dangerous as strong winds, blowing snow continue

Latest News

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power-hungry
For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North...
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
A view from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera near Woolstock in Wright County on...
Interstate 35 fully reopened as blizzard conditions subside