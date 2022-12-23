Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

“Top Gun: Maverick” voted favorite movie of the year, survey finds

Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.
Fans voted "Top Gun: Maverick" as their favorite movie in 2022.(GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGATALKER / TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - The fans have spoken and voted “Top Gun: Maverick” their favorite movie of the year.

A OnePoll survey found that 19% of movie fans selected Tom Cruise’s box office hit as their No. 1 movie in 2022, making it the most popular choice among those polled.

And fans weren’t the only ones who walked away impressed.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has reportedly brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide while receiving two Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as the title of Best Film by the National Board of Review.

Cruise recently thanked all of his fans on social media for “coming out to the theaters” and supporting “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Other films that received votes from fans included “Jurassic World: Dominion” (17%), Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” (15%), and “The Whale” (11%).

According to the survey, 2,000 people participated in the poll.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son
26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a...
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

Latest News

ER response to cold weather
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Road conditions
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Holiday travel
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin