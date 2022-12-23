Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.
Police in California say Marine recruiters helped take down smash-and-grab suspects in a mall.(Torrance Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son
26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a...
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

Latest News

ER response to cold weather
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Road conditions
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Holiday travel
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border