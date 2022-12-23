Northwest winds reducing visibility across state, making travel difficult

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Travel remains difficult across Iowa. Northwest wind continues to strengthen bringing. Blowing snow/reduced visibility. Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads as conditions continue to get colder and windier.

The Iowa DOT is warning drivers that roads are very slick and salt won’t help due to the cold weather. If you have to be out, remember to bring a winter survival kit.

Wind

The worst of the wind will be found on Friday. This is when wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibilities at times will be found through Saturday morning. As the snow is blown across cold roadways black ice could develop leading to very slick spots and stretches.

Wind Gusts (KCRG)

Cold

Look for below-zero temperatures to now last through Saturday morning.. Northwest wind will produce dangerous wind chills from -20 to -40. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this cold, so make sure you dress appropriately. Cover exposed skin, especially ears and nose, and try to limit time outside if possible.

Wind Chill (KCRG)

What You Can Do

If you have travel plans now through Saturday morning, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as it looks difficult and dangerous at times. Postpone travel if possible. If you must be on the roads, have a winter weather kit in your car as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

With the cold air in place and when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

Take a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel, which could include:

• Full Tank of Gas

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Cell phone charger

• First Aid Kit

• Flashlight with Batteries

• Blankets to keep warm

• Bottled water and nonperishable snacks

• Shovel, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

• Emergency flares

• Sand or cat litter for traction

• Coat, Hat, Scarf, and Boots for all Travelers

Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must. We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

