Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine home lost due to fire

A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong...
A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures.

At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.

Strong winds made firefighting efforts difficult. Responders initiated an exterior fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby structures. Once the main body was extinguished crews were able to begin a fire attack on the interior. The fire was considered under control at 9:33 a.m., but crews remained on the scene to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

The occupant of the home was there at the time. He was able to escape and take one of his dogs with him. He could not convince another dog to leave. That dog is still missing.

A final cause of the fire has yet to be determined but investigators say the investigation indicates that it appears to be an accidental fire. Initial reports indicate there was no activation of any smoke alarm.

The home is a total loss with an estimated fire loss in excess of $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Iowa DOT plow camera
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
KCRG
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow

Latest News

Wind Chill
Blowing and drifting snow still causing tricky holiday travel
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
KCRG-TV9 Vinton CityCam on Friday 12/23.
Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas
Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren't getting better quickly, if at all.
First Alert Forecast Friday 12/23 - KCRG