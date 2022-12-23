Muscatine home lost due to fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures.

At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.

Strong winds made firefighting efforts difficult. Responders initiated an exterior fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby structures. Once the main body was extinguished crews were able to begin a fire attack on the interior. The fire was considered under control at 9:33 a.m., but crews remained on the scene to ensure all hot spots were extinguished.

The occupant of the home was there at the time. He was able to escape and take one of his dogs with him. He could not convince another dog to leave. That dog is still missing.

A final cause of the fire has yet to be determined but investigators say the investigation indicates that it appears to be an accidental fire. Initial reports indicate there was no activation of any smoke alarm.

The home is a total loss with an estimated fire loss in excess of $150,000.

