Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central Iowa, from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state.

Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.

Barricades will block travelers from advancing past those exits in either direction.

Widespread areas of visibility of less than 1/4 mile amid strong wind gusts, along with snow-covered roadways, have been reported in north-central Iowa. This has led to very dangerous driving conditions.

Iowa DOT plows will also be removed from federal and state roadways in many parts of northern Iowa until further notice. The agency advises that road conditions will worsen quickly without plow services, and drivers are advised to avoid travel except in extreme emergencies.

