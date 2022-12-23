Johnson County Secondary Roads Dept. to cease plowing till Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department have announced that as of 4:00 pm, they have ceased plowing operations.

Officials are asking people please stay home, and to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Drifting snow is expected to continue to make driving difficult throughout the evening. The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department will continue plowing operations at 4:00 am. on Saturday.

