Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple was delayed in getting home Thursday, after their flight back to the United States from Paris was cancelled due to weather conditions.

Tim and Jordan Arnold were hoping to stay on schedule and be home a few days before Christmas, but while traveling through Spain, Amsterdam, and finally Paris, the Arnold’s were keeping an eye on the forecast, knowing it could cause complications. “On Monday I actually reached out to Delta to try and reschedule proactively so that we were would be home yesterday, but they were unwilling to rebook for less than about, well, almost $4,000. So we were kind of stuck,” Tim Arnold said.

So, they arrived at the airport Thursday morning, hoping for the best, and even got boarded onto their plane. But after several delays, their flight was cancelled due to weather. Then, “it was several more hours of going back through customs and passport control and rebooking flights, and everything else so,” Jordan Arnold said.

Now, with a plan to get home very late on December 24th, the Arnold’s hopes to host to Christmas Eve celebrations are being put on hold. “We’ll probably have to have a post Christmas- Christmas Eve event and kind of recreate that for us this year,” Jordan said. “The hope is that we’ll make it back in time for Christmas Day because that’s very important to us.”

The Arnold’s had some advice for anyone traveling internationally, saying it may be worth it to invest in an international or travel SIM card so you don’t have to rely on Wi-Fi in an emergency.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.