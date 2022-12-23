IHSAA votes to pass football classification amendment based on economic status

BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa High School Athletic Association voted Friday to pass an amendment regarding football classification based on economic status.

The amendment would shuffle about 40 different schools.

The proposed classification amendment passed with 263 of 365 schools participating. Eighty percent of those schools voted yes.

The amendment advances to the Iowa State Board of Education for approval.

If the Board of Education gives the OK, the new classifications will be effective for the 2023 and 2024 football scheduling cycle.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.