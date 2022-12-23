Show You Care
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged

Fire ground operations were impacted by the extreme cold and high winds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction.

Fire ground operations were impacted by the extreme cold and high winds. The fire significantly damaged the structure.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

