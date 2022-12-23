Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads

Some third-party delivery drivers hit the snow-covered roads as the rest of us avoided them.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm.

Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.

“With the winter storm being so intense and frightening quite a few people, I think we’ll be slower than normal,” he said. “The second I say that, the phone rings, so we’ll see.”

Some third-party delivery drivers hit the snow-covered roads as the rest of us avoided them. Robert Sukavich is a driver for Crave Local, a Cedar Rapids delivery website.

“I’m expecting it might be a little busier because not too many people want to drive in this,” said Sukavich.

The orders weren’t, exactly, piling up early in the day, but one thing was for certain, road conditions wouldn’t be the best.

“It has been a little rough in areas with falling snow, and it has been a little slick,” he said. “You have to be careful of that.”

DoorDash suspended services to several different cities in Iowa and Minnesota to keep people safe. That included Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque. As those dangers persist over the next couple of days, Sukavich and Tuetken said they hoped customers would be patient while they try to safely make their deliveries.

“Make sure you give everybody just enough time to get to and from the orders,” said Tuetken. “We’re getting bigger orders for families. Some of the orders are for 4 to 5 pizzas.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Iowa DOT plow camera
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
KCRG
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
A stingray greets visitors at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on...
Dubuque River Museum closes Delta following the passing of eight stingrays

Latest News

Some third-party delivery drivers hit the snow-covered roads as the rest of us avoided them.
Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads
Latest data from the Iowa State Patrol shows they have responded to 230 crashes over the last...
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
kcrg wx
Blowing snow, bitter cold continues Friday
Ed and Nancy have nearly two dozen themed trees. This one is dedicated to trucking.
Our Town for the Holidays: Luana couple has home filled with Christmas memories