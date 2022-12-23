Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm.

Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.

“With the winter storm being so intense and frightening quite a few people, I think we’ll be slower than normal,” he said. “The second I say that, the phone rings, so we’ll see.”

Some third-party delivery drivers hit the snow-covered roads as the rest of us avoided them. Robert Sukavich is a driver for Crave Local, a Cedar Rapids delivery website.

“I’m expecting it might be a little busier because not too many people want to drive in this,” said Sukavich.

The orders weren’t, exactly, piling up early in the day, but one thing was for certain, road conditions wouldn’t be the best.

“It has been a little rough in areas with falling snow, and it has been a little slick,” he said. “You have to be careful of that.”

DoorDash suspended services to several different cities in Iowa and Minnesota to keep people safe. That included Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Dubuque. As those dangers persist over the next couple of days, Sukavich and Tuetken said they hoped customers would be patient while they try to safely make their deliveries.

“Make sure you give everybody just enough time to get to and from the orders,” said Tuetken. “We’re getting bigger orders for families. Some of the orders are for 4 to 5 pizzas.”

