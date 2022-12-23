A Cold and Windy Night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather tonight into the start of the weekend. West-Northwest wind continues tonight with gusts to 40mph into Saturday morning. Saturday a reduction in the gustiness of the wind occurs as 30-35 become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. Have a safe night and a Merry Christmas!

