Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Church leaders taking weather into consideration when determining Christmas Eve service

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many churches have started making the tough determination of whether to cancel Christmas Eve services on Saturday.

Some churches, like the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton, switched to a virtual service; others are waiting to see what the weather does.

Reverend Gregory Chambers, the Senior Minister at Noelridge Christian Church, said safety needs to come first. Chamber also just moved to Cedar Rapids from Texas a few months ago. For him, he said it was important to trust other church leaders.

“We have members in leadership positions who are within Cedar Rapids,” he said. “They’ve lived here their whole lives. When it snows, they know whether it’s something to be worried about or not.”

Reverend chambers said they were still looking at options for live streaming in case they need to cancel, but said they would record the Christmas Eve service for Youtube.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a...
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

Latest News

Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter