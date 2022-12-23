Church leaders taking weather into consideration when determining Christmas Eve service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many churches have started making the tough determination of whether to cancel Christmas Eve services on Saturday.

Some churches, like the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton, switched to a virtual service; others are waiting to see what the weather does.

Reverend Gregory Chambers, the Senior Minister at Noelridge Christian Church, said safety needs to come first. Chamber also just moved to Cedar Rapids from Texas a few months ago. For him, he said it was important to trust other church leaders.

“We have members in leadership positions who are within Cedar Rapids,” he said. “They’ve lived here their whole lives. When it snows, they know whether it’s something to be worried about or not.”

Reverend chambers said they were still looking at options for live streaming in case they need to cancel, but said they would record the Christmas Eve service for Youtube.

