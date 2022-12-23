Christmas Eve services will continue despite weather with online options available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Churches are keeping a close eye on weather conditions as they plan Christmas Eve Services, but many will continue as planned.

Marion Methodist plans to have all three of its Christmas Eve services despite the weather.

“One of the beauties of a lot of churches like ours is we’ve developed a technology station where we can record anything that goes on and push it right out on the internet so that people can sit by their fire and watch it on their large screens or on their phones,” said Mike Morgan, Lead Pastor at Marion Methodist.

Pastor Morgan is looking forward to Christmas Eve services Saturday, and by streaming online he knows he’s giving people an option who can’t drive in.

”It is very cold outside but as you can see it’s warm in here so we’re going to have our normal candlelight services at 2, 4 and 6,” Morgan said.

He’s encouraging people to take safety into account when determining how they’ll join service. Since 2018 Marion Methodist has streamed each of its services online. When building their new building off Highway 13 technology was considered.

“It is the wave of today because even if you can’t watch the Sunday morning sermon live you can catch up on worship,” said Pastor Morgan.

Churches typically see increased attendance on Christmas Eve. Pastor Morgan expects it may be lighter than usual this year due to the weather, but he hopes people will join in however they’re able.

“Everybody come to church on Christmas Eve either in person or online it’ll be a blessing,” said Morgan.

Since the pandemic a lot of churches have virtual options for people who can’t make it in.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.