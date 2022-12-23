Show You Care
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The homeowners were able to escape the home and ran to a neighbor’s house. They were later taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Firefighters said the strong winds and ashes from the fire started other small fires on the property. Crews worked through cold, windy conditions to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the home is a total loss.

