Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all.

Iowa DOT cameras show that roads in town aren’t too bad, but venture into rural areas, and you’ll find snow drifting over roadways creating slick spots.

The wind will continue to strengthen Friday, bringing wind chills as cold as -40. The blowing snow will likely lead to blizzard conditions in rural and other open areas. Be very cautious on area interstates and highways.

This is one of those cases where impacts are much lower in town, but out of town, things can change very quickly.

Cold, windy weather continues Friday night and Saturday, with lighter wind finally by Christmas day.

By Christmas night, a much weaker system might spread an inch or two of snow our way going into Monday morning.

Cold

Look for below-zero temperatures to now last through Saturday morning.. Northwest wind will produce dangerous wind chills from -20 to -40. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this cold, so make sure you dress appropriately. Cover exposed skin, especially ears and nose, and try to limit time outside if possible.

What You Can Do

If you have travel plans now through Saturday morning, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as it looks difficult and dangerous at times. Postpone travel if possible. If you must be on the roads, have a winter weather kit in your car as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

With the cold air in place and when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

Take a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel, which could include:

• Full Tank of Gas

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Cell phone charger

• First Aid Kit

• Flashlight with Batteries

• Blankets to keep warm

• Bottled water and nonperishable snacks

• Shovel, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

• Emergency flares

• Sand or cat litter for traction

• Coat, Hat, Scarf, and Boots for all Travelers

Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must. We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

