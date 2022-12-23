Blowing and drifting snow still causing tricky holiday travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all.

Our network of CityCAMs along with Iowa DOT road and plow cameras show that main roads in town aren’t too bad with snow-covered side streets. Ventrue into rural areas and you’ll find rapidly changing conditions with drifts several feet high in some spots, blowing snow polishing the road surface into a layer of black ice, and ice-packed ramps and turn lanes.

Wind Gusts (KCRG)

Wind

Strong northwesterly winds continue gusting 40-50 mph through Friday afternoon. This will mean whiteout conditions remain a concern, especially in rural and open areas. Be very cautious on area interstates and highways. This is one of those cases where impacts are much lower in town, but out of town, things can change very quickly.

Cold, windy weather continues Friday night and Saturday, with lighter wind finally by Christmas day.

By Christmas night, a much weaker system might spread an inch or two of snow our way going into Monday morning.

Cold

Wind chills as low as -40 are a big concern today. Look for below-zero air temperatures to now last through Saturday morning with below zero wind chills through the holiday weekend. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this cold, so make sure you dress appropriately. Cover exposed skin, especially ears and nose, and try to limit time outside if possible.

This cold is also to blame for road conditions not improving quickly as salt, brine, and other chemical treatments don’;t work well under 20°F.

What You Can Do

If you have holiday travel plans, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as it looks difficult and dangerous at times. Postpone travel if possible until crews are able to clear and treat roads. If you must be on the roads, have a winter weather kit in your car as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

With the cold air in place and when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

Take a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel, which could include:

• Full Tank of Gas

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Cell phone charger

• First Aid Kit

• Flashlight with Batteries

• Blankets to keep warm

• Bottled water and nonperishable snacks

• Shovel, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

• Emergency flares

• Sand or cat litter for traction

• Coat, Hat, Scarf, and Boots for all Travelers

Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must. We’ll be watching through the coming days and providing additional updates on-air, here on KCRG.com, and through the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app.

