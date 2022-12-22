Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm.

This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal.

And once the blizzard clears out Saturday, Hy-Vee will be operating on reduced hours for Christmas Eve.

The grocery chain says its stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

