Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Winter storm impacts local holiday shopping

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many shoppers were out at grocery stores earlier stocking up supplies for the snowstorm.

This combined with normal holiday shopping caused long lines at grocery stores. Shoppers say the storm is causing them to shop for the holidays a lot sooner than normal.

And once the blizzard clears out Saturday, Hy-Vee will be operating on reduced hours for Christmas Eve.

The grocery chain says its stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon,...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
Police presence in SE Cedar Rapids
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

Latest News

Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while...
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam