Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Why investing money now could bring bigger returns on retirement accounts

Make sure you are maxing out any employer match in retirement plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Compound interest is the key to building a solid retirement plan and investing money now allows that interest to have a greater impact on your investment over time.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, said if you get a raise or a bonus, increase your retirement contributions.

Joyce suggested that if it’s a 3% raise, increase your 401K contributions by 1% so you never miss that extra money in your paycheck.

“One of my favorite things is look at your 401K contributions or 403b contributions and if you’re not maxing out on that, just try to give 1% more,” Joyce said. “And then if that doesn’t hurt too much, then maybe increase another percent.”

He advised the goal is to get your contributions up to the 10% range of your salary.

Hist strategy: increase your contributions until it hurts. If you think you are at your threshold, add another percent and see if you really are. You can always contribute less if you find you need the money in your paycheck now. If your employer matches how much you put into your retirement account, at least make sure you are getting that match. Joyce said that’s free money, you should never pass up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, pleaded was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2020 crash...
Oelwein woman to spend 30 years in prison for crash that killed her 9-year-old son
26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a...
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
Next Winter Storm Headlines
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold.
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday

Latest News

Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Dubuque allowing solid waste customers ‘extra bag’ for collection during holidays
Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine