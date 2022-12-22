Show You Care
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions

A new resource in Cedar Rapids tries to make sure no one has to experience these extreme and dangerous weather conditions outside.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions.

However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather.

One woman experiencing homelessness said she stayed outside for three days in -20 degree temperatures.

She didn’t want to share her name, or show her face, but she said she’s been homeless in Cedar Rapids for two years. However, when it comes to staying in a shelter, she said she feels safer under a bridge, or in front of a church.

“There’s a lot of fights and drama that have been also at the shelter,” she said.

She’s not alone, in her reservations, a man who said he goes by the name Purified, said he doesn’t like being at the overflow shelter because there can be a lot of volatility there.

“There’s a lot of nonsense that goes on in there,” he said. “You have multiple personalities and multiple issues, and multiple problems.”

Aaron Terrones is the Support Services Director at Willis Dady, the nonprofit that runs the overflow emergency shelter.

“There’s just so many people there and people, especially people with high anxiety,” Terrones said. “It’s not a great place to be if you have a lot of anxiety.”

So for those who are homeless, when severe weather comes, it’s a choice between what they believe is the lesser of two dangerous situations.

They say they don’t want to go to the shelter and have their belongings stolen just to stay out of a blizzard.

